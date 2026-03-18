Fake bomb threat triggers panic in Warangal District Court

Hyderabad: The Warangal District Court received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday, March 18, but it turned out to be a hoax after a thorough check of the premises.

Police said that court authorities received an email claiming there was a bomb on its premises.

On information, the bomb squad reached the court and conducted a meticulous search of the inside and the surrounding areas for about an hour, only to determine the threat was fake.

Tension prevailed at the Warangal district court after it received a bomb threat email on Wednesday, March 18. This is the third bomb threat received by the court in a month.



Following the email, the authorities issued a high alert. After conducting extensive searches throughout… pic.twitter.com/Mlzg9dC6TP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 18, 2026

The police are investigating to identify the person who sent the email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the court. They are also examining whether it was a deliberate prank or an attempt by unidentified individuals to target the courts.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Subedari police said, “The threat email was received at the Principal district court in Warangal. The email has been sent from a foreign IP Address and there is no similarity between this and the previous email.”

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This is the second such incident in the last two months in Warangal District Court in the last two months. The first occurred on February 26, and it is the fourth such incident across courts in Telangana.