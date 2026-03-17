Fake nurse held for drugging patients, stealing gold jewellery in Hyderabad

The accused would infiltrate hospitals, disguising herself as a nurse and then target elderly female patients and administer a Diazepam sedative injection to render them unconscious.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th March 2026 9:26 pm IST
Fake nurse held for drugging patients, stealing gold jewelry in Hyderabad
Fake nurse held for drugging patients, stealing gold jewelry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested by the Secunderabad Zone Task Force and the Market police on Tuesday, March 17, for posing as a nurse and drugging patients to steal their gold jewellery. Her husband was also arrested for assisting her.

The accused has been identified as Goundla Shireesha, 25, a Pharm-D student, and her husband, Edulapalli Sai Kumar Goud, 30.

According to police, the accused would infiltrate hospitals, disguising herself as a nurse and then target elderly female patients and administer a Diazepam sedative injection to render them unconscious. She would then proceed to steal their gold jewellery before fleeing.

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Shireesha allegedly committed such acts at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad and Citizen Speciality Hospital in Chandanagar.

Police have seized approximately 11 tolas of gold jewellery, one Maruti Suzuki Baleno vehicle, and two mobile phones from the accused. Cases have been registered against them at the Market and Chandanagar police stations. Further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th March 2026 9:26 pm IST

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