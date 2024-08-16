Fans think Samantha reacted to Naga Chaitanya’s engagement, pic viral

Hyderabad: Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently shared an Instagram post that’s caught everyone’s attention. This post comes just a few days after her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, announced his engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

In the post, Samantha shared a selfie wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Museum of Peace and Quiet.” What really got people talking was her bold gesture—looked like she showed her mid finger in the photo while playing the song “Now We Are Free” by LeBlanc in the background.

The timing of this post is interesting, as it came just after Naga Chaitanya announced his engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala. The engagement, which took place on August 8, was shared by Naga Chaitanya’s father, actor Nagarjuna, on X. He happily announced, “We are excited to share that our son Naga Chaitanya is engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala. We wish them a lifetime of love and happiness. 8.8.8. The beginning of endless love.”

Meanwhile, there have also been rumors about Samantha’s personal life. Some reports suggest she might be dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, even though he’s already married. However, neither Samantha nor Raj has commented on these rumors.