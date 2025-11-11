Faridabad: Search operations continue after supply of explosives recovered

Faridabad: An extensive combing and search operation was conducted in parts of Faridabad on Tuesday, a day after 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material were recovered from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor here.

Preliminary probe into the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening that left 12 dead has suggested links to the alleged terror module uncovered in Faridabad.

Police on Tuesday said a team is camping at the Al Falah University, where the Kashmiri doctor lived for the past three-and-a-half years, and are questioning staff and doctors there.

The Al Falah University at Dhouj in Haryana’s Faridabad district, around 45 km from Delhi, is a private institute recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Several police personnel are conducting a search in the Dhouj police station area.

Haryana police chief O P Singh, in a post on X on Tuesday, said, “The situation in the state is peaceful. Police and other agencies are on high alert.”

राज्य में स्थिति शांतिपूर्ण है।

पुलिस एवं अन्य एजेंसियां हाई अलर्ट पर है।

किसी भी संदिग्ध व्यक्ति या वस्तु की सूचना 112 पर दें। अफ़वाह ना फैलायें और ना इसपर ध्यान दें। #NothingNewToReport — OP Singh, DGP, Haryana (@opsinghips) November 11, 2025

In another post, he nixed reports about fresh recovery of explosives in Faridabad, saying, “Diwali crackers have been seized in Faridabad. This is not the recovery of explosives.”

“The situation in Haryana is completely peaceful. The agencies are on high alert. Do not spread rumours, nor believe in them,” he added.

फरीदाबाद में दिवाली की पटाखे पकड़े गए हैं।

ये कोई विस्फोटक की बरामदगी नहीं है।



हरियाणा में स्थिति पूरी तरह शांतिपूर्ण है। एजेंसियां हाई अलर्ट पर है।



अफ़वाह ना फैलायें, ना इसपर विश्वास करें। #FakeNews — OP Singh, DGP, Haryana (@opsinghips) November 11, 2025

In his earlier post, Singh had urged people to report any suspicious person or object by dialling the emergency helpline 112.

Arrest of the doctors

Investigation so far has revealed that a cleric who was detained by the police here had rented out his room to an autorickshaw driver who then gave it to Dr Muzammil Ganaie for keeping “luggage” in the room.

Eight people, including three doctors, were arrested on Monday, and 2,900 kg of explosives were seized with the uncovering of a “white collar” terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Among those arrested following a 15-day operation were Kashmir’s Dr Muzammil Ganaie in Faridabad and Lucknow’s Dr Shaheen.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the two rooms rented by Muzammil in Faridabad. A native of J-K’s Pulwama district, he was a doctor working at Al Falah University at Dhauj.

Muzammil was arrested after the Jammu and Kashmir Police named him as a wanted person in a case involving putting up posters supporting the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

During the investigation, Muzammil’s activities were found to be suspicious, following which a team from the Nowgam police station in Kashmir arrested Muzammil with the assistance of the Faridabad Crime Branch.

Police said that on Sunday, 358 kg of explosive material, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, a Krinkov assault rifle with three magazines, a pistol with two cartridges, 91 live rounds and two magazines were recovered from a house in Dhauj, located just 500 metres from the Al Falah University.

Among other articles, police had also seized timers, batteries, remote controls, electrical circuits, wires, and a metal seat from the room.

Meanwhile, as part of the heightened alert in Haryana, police have been checking vehicles at state borders, as well as all public transport, parking areas, hotels and dharamshalas since Monday evening, while vigil has been stepped up at crowded places and vital installations.

Security was also up at the railway stations, where checking had been intensified.