Fawad Khan at Mahira Khan’s second wedding [Photos]

The wedding festivities were attended by various elite and prominent personalities of Pakistan but what catched the attention of netizens was Fawad Khan and Abida Parveen

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 14th October 2023 3:05 pm IST
Fawad Khan at Mahira Khan's second wedding [Photos]
Fawad Khan at Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's pre-wedding festivity (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is over the moon as she got married to her soulmate Salim Karim finally. The couple is feeling euphoric nowadays as their close ones are celebrating their marriage.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Mahira Khan shared a video of her wedding festivities on Friday in which she and her husband Salim Karim can be seen enjoying foremost exponents of Sufi music Abida Parveen’s soulful and magical voice.

The wedding festivities were attended by various elite and prominent personalities of Pakistan but what catched the attention of netizens was Fawad Khan and Abida Parveen. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have appeared in various hit dramas together and it is said that their bond has grown strong especially after ‘Humsafar’.

MS Education Academy

Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan, who stole the show with his presence, can be seen grooving while Abida Parveen was performing. The handsome actor is seen in a white kurta with brown shawl. He can be seen sitting among other guests in the video. Fawad and Mahira recently featured in Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ together. They share a good camaraderie and are considered as best friends in the showbiz industry.

Also Read
‘You can’t beat a country that is protected by Allah’: Yumna Zaidi on Israel-Palestine war

Abida Parveen

Abida Parveen’s singing has earned her many accolades and is known as ‘Queen of Sufi Music’ in the world. She is also among the highest paid singers of Pakistan. She is Mahira Khan’s favourite and newly-wed bride’s Instagram caption is proof of it.

Mahira captioned her post while expressing gratitude to Sufi singer, ”Anyone who knows me… knows.. Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect. Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr.” She further wrote the lyrics of Abida Parveen’s popular song in Urdu. The lyrics are also related to her marriage as she has found her soulmate in second attempt.

The lyrics in Urdu reads, ”Woh apni khoobi qismat pai kyun na naaz karay.. toh jhoom jhoom jhoom jhoom..” Yes, Mahira Khan and her husband were seen grooving as prominent Pakistani personalities took part in their wedding festivities.

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim got married on October 1 in an intimate ceremony. She was earlier married to Ali Askari.

Tags
Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 14th October 2023 3:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Bhat is a Hyderabad based Multimedia Journalist from Kashmir. He works as a sub-editor at Siasat.com. Stay here for Arts & Entertainment, Lifestyle, Travel and Human Interest stories. Mumtaz has pursued B.A (Hons) Journalism and M.A Mass Communication from HNB Garhwal Central University, Uttrakhand .
Back to top button