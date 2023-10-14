Fawad Khan at Mahira Khan’s second wedding [Photos]

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is over the moon as she got married to her soulmate Salim Karim finally. The couple is feeling euphoric nowadays as their close ones are celebrating their marriage.

Mahira Khan shared a video of her wedding festivities on Friday in which she and her husband Salim Karim can be seen enjoying foremost exponents of Sufi music Abida Parveen’s soulful and magical voice.

The wedding festivities were attended by various elite and prominent personalities of Pakistan but what catched the attention of netizens was Fawad Khan and Abida Parveen. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have appeared in various hit dramas together and it is said that their bond has grown strong especially after ‘Humsafar’.

Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan, who stole the show with his presence, can be seen grooving while Abida Parveen was performing. The handsome actor is seen in a white kurta with brown shawl. He can be seen sitting among other guests in the video. Fawad and Mahira recently featured in Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ together. They share a good camaraderie and are considered as best friends in the showbiz industry.

Abida Parveen

Abida Parveen’s singing has earned her many accolades and is known as ‘Queen of Sufi Music’ in the world. She is also among the highest paid singers of Pakistan. She is Mahira Khan’s favourite and newly-wed bride’s Instagram caption is proof of it.

Mahira captioned her post while expressing gratitude to Sufi singer, ”Anyone who knows me… knows.. Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect. Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr.” She further wrote the lyrics of Abida Parveen’s popular song in Urdu. The lyrics are also related to her marriage as she has found her soulmate in second attempt.

The lyrics in Urdu reads, ”Woh apni khoobi qismat pai kyun na naaz karay.. toh jhoom jhoom jhoom jhoom..” Yes, Mahira Khan and her husband were seen grooving as prominent Pakistani personalities took part in their wedding festivities.

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim got married on October 1 in an intimate ceremony. She was earlier married to Ali Askari.