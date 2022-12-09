FIFA WC 2022: Female Argentinian fans wear abaya during march

Doha: A video clip documented a women’s march of female fans of the Argentine national team in the streets of the Qatari capital, Doha, where they walked in wearing Abaya (loose black robe from head to toe; traditionally worn by Muslim women) on Thursday, in the Musheireb area.

Qatari Al-Kass channel published a video in which a number of Argentine women appeared in an encouraging march in Abaya, cheering for their country’s national team on the eve of its match against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022.

Al-Kass TV indicated that the march was an initiative by some Qatari women to introduce Qatari and Gulf culture.

In a video clip, one of them said, “I am from Argentina, I am wearing Abaya as a very beautiful Qatari family invited to their home and gifted us this local gift. We are very grateful for this. So now we are taking this to your tradition to our tradition.”

في مبادرة من السيدات القطريات للتعريف بالثقافة القطرية والخليجية.. مشجعات من الأرجنتين ترتدين العَباءة خلال مسيرة لمشيرب#كأس_العالم #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Zo0GFTcFDV — قنوات الكاس (@alkasschannel) December 9, 2022

Lusail Stadium will host the confrontation between Argentina and the Netherlands, in the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022, on Friday.

The FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday, November 20, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, in the first edition of the international tournament to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world.

Over the course of 29 days, the tournament will witness 64 matches, with the curtains dropping on December 18, coinciding with Qatar National Day, at Lusail Stadium, which can accommodate 80,000 fans.