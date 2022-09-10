FIFA World Cup: Oman announces free multi-entry visa to Hayya cardholders

Muscat: Oman has announced free multiple-entry 60-day visas to holders of the Hayya Card issued by Qatar to football fans attending the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The Hayya card is also considered a mandatory permit to enter the World Cup stadiums for all visitors, citizens and residents of Qatar, from November 1 to December 23, 2022.

The Sultanate of Oman’s program concurrent with the 2022 World Cup aims to promote the Sultanate in the field of tourism and provide multiple options for the masses coming to the state of Qatar.

The Royal Oman Police said, in a press conference, that it is ready to receive fans of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and to facilitate the procedures for obtaining an entry visa.

It explained that the holder of the Hayya card can obtain a visa to enter Oman through the website, or through the air or land ports of the Sultanate, provided that the card is attached.

The visa incentives for fans with the Hayya Card include the following:

Free multi-trip visa to and from the State of Qatar

Visa upon arrival to the Sultanate of Oman

Visa validity of 60 days

Visa holders can bring first-degree relatives to Oman

Visa holders can change the visa category while staying in Oman (conditions apply)

سلطنة عمان تعلن عن برنامجها المصاحب ل #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022 ، وتؤكد جاهزيتها لاستقبال جماهير المونديال وتقديم تجربة استثنائية لهم.#التواصل_الحكومي pic.twitter.com/wcQUsUJ5Q2 — التواصل الحكومي (@Oman_GC) September 7, 2022

For his part, Shabib bin Muhammad Al-Maamari, Director General of the National Travel Operator in Oman, said that the tourism products offered in the program exceed 20,000 hotel rooms, and more than 200 tourism products through more than 35 local operators.

Oman Airlines said that the prices for booking one-day flights start at 99 Omani riyals (Rs 20630) for economy class, and 305 Omani riyals (Rs 63,089) for business class, during the World Cup matches, from November 20 to December 3, 2022.

Also Read Qatar to reopen old Doha airport to ease FIFA World Cup traffic

As for Omani citizens, prices have been reduced to 49 Omani riyals (Rs ) for economy class, and 155 Omani riyals (Rs 32062) for business class.

Besides the football fan visa, there will be express lanes at Muscat International Airport, a 9,000 square meter World Cup Festival Village at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center and a host of other activities taking place across Oman.

#قريبا_في_عمان مهرجان قرية مشجعي #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022 بحدائق مركز عُمان للمؤتمرات والمعارض.



سيضم المهرجان باقات منوعة من المناشط والفعاليات الترفيهية، على مساحة تزيد عن 9000 متر مربع خلال فترة المونديال، ليكون ضمن أبرز الفعاليات والأنشطة المصاحبة لكأس العالم في سلطنة عُمان🇴🇲 pic.twitter.com/zhYBjOmcuW — قريباً في عُمان (@soon_in_oman) September 7, 2022

On August 30, United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced multiple-entry tourist visas for travellers to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar,

On August 25, Saudi Arabia announced that it would allow Hayya cardholders to enter its territory under conditions.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will kick off on November 20, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium.

Over the course of 29 days, the tournament will witness 64 matches, with the curtain coming down on the competitions on December 18, coinciding with the National Day of the Gulf State, at Lusail Stadium, which can accommodate 80,000 fans.