FIFA World Cup: UAE announces multi-entry visa to Hayya cardholders

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced multiple-entry tourist visas for travellers to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, making it the second Gulf country after Saudi Arabia to take this step.

The Hayya card is issued by Qatar and entitles its holder to enter its territory and attend the matches of the FIFA World Cup.

Also Read Ticket sales reach 2.45 million for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

It is also considered a mandatory permit to enter the World Cup stadiums for all visitors, citizens and residents of Qatar, from November 1 to December 23, 2022.

The visa, which costs Dirham 100 (Rs 2,173), will be valid for 90 days from the date it is issued and can be extended for another 90 days.

How to apply for the multiple-entry UAE visa

Access the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICP) website.

Choose the Smart Channels link

Choose Public Services from the main menu

Select Hayya Card Holders Visa from Public Services

Fill application form

Saudi Arabia visa for ‘Hayya’ cardholders

On August 25, Saudi Arabia announced that it would allow Haya cardholders to enter its territory under conditions.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, in a statement, that holders of the Hayya card will be able to enter the Kingdom ten days before the start of the tournament, after obtaining an electronic visa from the unified national visa platform.

Visa holders have the right to enter and exit the Kingdom several times during the validity period of the visa, without requiring prior entry to the Qatar, with the need to obtain medical insurance before arrival.

Also Read Fifa World Cup 2022: Advance flight bookings between Dubai and Qatar

Gulf countries have begun work on providing accommodation and travel to and from Doha during the World Cup, which the Qatari government expects will attract 1.2 million visitors.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will kick off on November 20, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium.

Over the course of 29 days, the tournament will witness 64 matches, with the curtain coming down on the competitions on December 18, coinciding with the National Day of the Gulf State, at Lusail Stadium, which can accommodate 80,000 fans.