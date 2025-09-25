Fill vacancies in Telangana Gurukul recruitment process: HC to govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued orders to fill the remaining vacancies in the Telangana Gurukul Recruitment process (Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board) with the petitioners.

The court set a six-month deadline for the completion of this recruitment.

In 2023, the Telangana Gurukul Recruitment Board announced nearly 9,000 posts. During the recruitment process, issues arose over the failure to follow the descending order of preferences.

Several meritorious candidates, after securing better postings, left certain posts vacant. As a result, these vacancies remained unfilled despite being part of the original notification.

Aspirants approach HC

A group of aspirants approached the High Court requesting that these vacant posts be allotted to eligible candidates next in the merit list.

After hearing the petitions, the judge directed the authorities to fill the posts with the petitioners and ensure that the entire process is concluded within six months.