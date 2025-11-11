Film producer booked for encroachment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Film producer Bellamkonda Suresh was booked over alleged land encroachment in Hyderabad on November 9.

According to the police, Suresh was booked for land encroachment based on a complaint by Shiva Prasad. Prasad, a resident of Road number 7, Film Nagar, had locked his house and gone to stay with relatives for some time.

When the complainant returned about a few days ago, the complainant reportedly found that the lock on his house had been broken, several household items and walls were damaged. There were signs of an attempt to encroach on the property.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Filmnagar circle inspector Ramakrishna confirmed that Suresh has been booked. However, he did not provide details regarding the case.

In his complaint, Prasad alleged that Bellamkonda Suresh and his associates were responsible for the damage and attempted encroachment.

On learning about the incident, he reportedly sent his staff to Suresh’s residence to question him, during which Suresh allegedly abused them and tried to assault them.

Following this, Shiva Prasad lodged a formal complaint with Film Nagar Police. The police have registered a case and took up investigation.