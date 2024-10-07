FIR against Alt News Mohammed Zubair for tweeting against Yati Narsinghanand

An FIR has been registered by Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad police against Alt News cofounder and editor Mohammed Zubair for his tweets on far-right Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand.

The FIR was lodged on October 7, Monday, on a complaint by BJP leader Dr Udita Tyagi. The complaint was registered two days after violence broke out outside the Dasna temple, whose head priest is Yati Narsinghanand.

Zubair has been booked under Sections 196, 228, 299, 356(3), and 351(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As expected. FIR registered against me. https://t.co/KeGQnI2G5y — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 7, 2024

Apart from Zubair, the FIR names AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and prominent Muslim cleric Arshad Madni.

Yati Narsinghanand controversy

An FIR was lodged by the Ghaziabad police as well as the Hyderabad police against the Dasna temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand for using inflammatory and ‘blasphemous’ remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

In an event in Dasna, he had said to burn effigies of Prophet Muhammad instead of Ravana.

His remarks created widespread uproar amongst the Muslim community with FIRs being lodged in Ghaziabad and Hyderabad.

Yati Narsinghanand was detained but no arrests have been made so far.