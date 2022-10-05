FIR filed against Vijay Mallya in cheque bounce case

New Delhi: A fresh FIR has been filed against fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya by Delhi Police for not appearing before a special court in connection with a cheque bounce case.

The hearing was going on in Rouse Avenue Court. The court noted that the accused was skipping the trial and was not willing to appear before it. The court then directed the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against the accused.

A senior police official said that they lodged a case under section 174 A of the Indian Penal Code against Mallya following the court’s direction. The FIR was filed at Connaught Place Police Station of New Delhi District.

Also Read UP: Video of teachers fighting in front of students goes viral

Delhi International Airport had accused Mallya of cheque bounce. This case was being heard before the court.

The Delhi Police has now filed an FIR which has become one new case against him.

IPC section 174 A says non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant may attract jail term of six months if held guilty.