Fire at furniture shop in Hyderabad’s Asifnagar, no casualties

The fire was likely caused by a short circuit and damaged a substantial amount of shop property.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th May 2026 4:21 pm IST
Fire at furniture shop in Hyderabad's Asifnagar, no casualties
Fire at furniture shop in Hyderabad's Asifnagar, no casualties

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at the MJ Classic furniture shop in Asifnagar at around 1:30 pm on Thursday, May 14. Panic prevailed as two floors above the furniture shop were residential properties. All residents were evacuated safely.

The fire was likely caused by a short circuit and damaged a substantial amount of shop property. Fire tenders from Amberpet and Gowliguda responded to the incident and doused the fire in around 30 minutes.

“Only the shop employees were present inside at the time of the fire. Everyone, including families from the top floors, were evacuated swiftly. The total damage caused is currently under investigation.” Amberpet Assistant District Fire Officer K Yugandhar Prasad told Siasat.com.

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“The fire was contained to the ground floor and did not spread to the upper floors,” the officer added.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th May 2026 4:21 pm IST

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