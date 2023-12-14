Fire breaks out at Indus Hospital in Vizag

The fire reportedly started from the first floor of the hospital located at Jagadamba Circle in the port city.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th December 2023 12:53 pm IST
Screen grab

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at the Indus Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday and several patients were reportedly trapped inside.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Four fire tenders are at the site to douse the blaze and firefighting personnel, police and other rescue workers were engaged in evacuation and rescue operations.

About 40 patients were shifted to other hospitals and further details were awaited.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
HC notice to Telangana govt officials over Bazarghat fire that killed 10

The fire reportedly started from the first floor of the hospital located at Jagadamba Circle in the port city.

A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Senior police officials rushed to the scene and were supervising evacuation and rescue operations.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th December 2023 12:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button