Fire NOC of Niloufer Cafe building cancelled after inspection

Hyderabad: The Telangana Fire Services Department on Friday cancelled the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to Nilofer Cafe on Banjara Hills Road No. 12 after detecting several irregularities and violations during an inspection.

The inspection team found that a full-fledged restaurant was being operated illegally above the fourth floor of the building, in violation of the approved fire safety norms and licence conditions.

Based on the inspection report and considering the imminent danger posed to human life and property, Director General of Telangana Fire Services, Vikram Singh Mann, ordered the cancellation of the Fire NOC issued to the establishment.

The DG of Fire Services stressed the importance of adhering to fire safety regulations and urged citizens as well as commercial establishments to take all necessary fire prevention and safety measures.

He also warned fire licence holders against violating licence conditions, stating that strict action would be taken against those found compromising public safety.