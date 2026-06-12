Fire NOC of Niloufer Cafe building cancelled after inspection

During the inspection, officers detected several irregularities and violations of fire safety licence conditions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Niloufer Cafe in Hyderabad
Niloufer Cafe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Fire Services Department on Friday cancelled the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to Nilofer Cafe on Banjara Hills Road No. 12 after detecting several irregularities and violations during an inspection.

The inspection team found that a full-fledged restaurant was being operated illegally above the fourth floor of the building, in violation of the approved fire safety norms and licence conditions.

Based on the inspection report and considering the imminent danger posed to human life and property, Director General of Telangana Fire Services, Vikram Singh Mann, ordered the cancellation of the Fire NOC issued to the establishment.

Subhan Bakery

The DG of Fire Services stressed the importance of adhering to fire safety regulations and urged citizens as well as commercial establishments to take all necessary fire prevention and safety measures.

He also warned fire licence holders against violating licence conditions, stating that strict action would be taken against those found compromising public safety.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button