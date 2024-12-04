Firm gets closure notice for dumping effulents into Musi river in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has issued a closure notice to Rudra Technologies, located in Pashamailaram, Sangareddy district, due to illegal effluent discharges into the Musi river.

This action follows a complaint from residents of Langer Houz, who observed a tanker discharging waste into the river near Bapughat Bridge around 1:30 am on November 26.

Their report led to an investigation by the Rajendranagar police station.

Upon inspection, TGPCB officials discovered that effluents were being released through a concealed pipeline connected to a nearby sand and aggregate trading site.

They collected samples from both the river and the contaminated soil for further analysis. The investigation revealed that the tanker was carrying approximately 12-15 kiloliters of untreated effluents, traced back to Rudra Technologies.

Documentation indicated that these effluents were intended for Raghavendra Chemicals in Vikarabad district, which had been shut down by the TGPCB in April 2023 due to previous violations involving effluent discharge into forest areas.

Also Read Cops seize tanker dumping chemicals into Hyderabad’s Musi River

CCTV footage confirmed that the tanker left Rudra Technologies early on November 26. Additionally, several non-compliance issues with the facility’s Consent for Operation (CFO) conditions were noted during the inspection.

Given the serious environmental implications of these illegal discharges, TGPCB has mandated the closure of Rudra Technologies.

The company has been involved in manufacturing gypsum using spent acids, raising further concerns regarding its hazardous waste management practices.