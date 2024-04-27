First-ever robotic kidney transplant carried out in Qatar

Qatar has successfully performed the first robotic kidney transplant surgery on a patient in his seventies at Hamad General Hospital.

This comes after several weeks of preparation by a multidisciplinary team affiliated with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

The patient had been experiencing chronic kidney failure for years, requiring daily peritoneal dialysis and high blood pressure.

Also Read Over 19,000 illegal expats arrested in Saudi Arabia in 7 days

The surgical procedure, led by a robotic surgery and organ transplantation team under the guidance of Dr Abdullah Al-Ansari, chief medical officer at HMC.

“The Da Vinci robot successfully performed a two and a half-hour surgical procedure to transplant a new kidney from a brain-dead donor, ensuring tissue identicality and approval from the donor’s family,” Al-Ansari said in a statement.

It is noteworthy that Qatar prioritizes health sector development for 2030, focusing on prevention, wellness, care access, and services for the most needy groups, aiming to improve overall health.