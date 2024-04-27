First-ever robotic kidney transplant carried out in Qatar

The surgical operation was carried out by a specialized team from Hamad Medical Corporation using the “Da Vinci” robot.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2024 7:14 pm IST
First-ever robotic kidney transplant carried out in Qatar
Photo: HMC

Qatar has successfully performed the first robotic kidney transplant surgery on a patient in his seventies at Hamad General Hospital.

This comes after several weeks of preparation by a multidisciplinary team affiliated with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

The patient had been experiencing chronic kidney failure for years, requiring daily peritoneal dialysis and high blood pressure.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Over 19,000 illegal expats arrested in Saudi Arabia in 7 days

The surgical procedure, led by a robotic surgery and organ transplantation team under the guidance of Dr Abdullah Al-Ansari, chief medical officer at HMC.

“The Da Vinci robot successfully performed a two and a half-hour surgical procedure to transplant a new kidney from a brain-dead donor, ensuring tissue identicality and approval from the donor’s family,” Al-Ansari said in a statement.

It is noteworthy that Qatar prioritizes health sector development for 2030, focusing on prevention, wellness, care access, and services for the most needy groups, aiming to improve overall health.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2024 7:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button