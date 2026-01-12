First Pakistani drama of 2026 to enter prestigious 1 Billion club

Sanwal Yaar Piya has officially become the first Pakistani drama of 2026 to enter the 1 Billion Views Club, achieving the massive milestone in just 33 episodes

Ahmed Ali Akbar as Sanwal and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem as Piya
Ahmed Ali Akbar as Sanwal and Durefishan Saleem as Piya (Image Source: X)

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas are no longer limited to local audiences. They have evolved into global sensations, dominating screens in Urdu- and Hindi-speaking households across the world. Despite official bans on Pakistani drama channels in India, these shows continue to break borders and win millions of hearts through alternative YouTube uploads.

Today, crossing 1 billion views on YouTube has become the ultimate benchmark for a drama’s success. Actors, writers, and producers are now competing fiercely to achieve this digital milestone.

With YouTube emerging as the new global stage, dramas like Tere Bin, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, and Mere Humsafar have already shattered viewership records, collectively drawing billions of views worldwide.

2026’s First Pakistani Drama in the 1 Billion Club

While many viewers predicted that Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan’s ongoing hit Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which has already crossed 600 million views would be the next entry into the prestigious club, it was another drama that claimed the crown.

About Sanwal Yaar Piya

The drama stars Durefishan Saleem as Piya, Ahmed Ali Akbar as Sanwal, and Feroze Khan as Aaliyaar. Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, the series aired on Geo Entertainment. It is written by Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by Danish Nawaz. So far 24 episodes have been aired.

The phenomenal response reflects the show’s emotionally charged storyline and powerful performances, making it one of the biggest digital successes in recent times.

Pakistani Dramas in the 1 Billion Club (Updated List 2026)

  1. Tere Bin – 4.2 Billion
  2. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 – 3+ Billion
  3. Jaan Nisar – 2+ Billion
  4. Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion
  5. Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion
  6. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion
  7. Maayire – 1.77 Billion
  8. Siyaani – 1.72 Billion
  9. Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion
  10. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 1.24 Billion
  11. Fitoor – 1.01 Billion
  12. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – 1 Billion
  13. Iqtidar – 1 Billion
  14. Mann Mast Malang – 1 Billion
  15. Sher – 1 Billion
  16. Sanwal Yaar Piya – 1 Billion

Shorter episode counts, emotionally rich storytelling, and strong performances continue to fuel this massive popularity. Unlike long-drawn serials, Pakistani dramas keep their narratives concise and engaging, making them highly binge-worthy for global audiences.

