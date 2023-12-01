First phase seat allotment for TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 released

Classes are set to commence from December 4.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 1st December 2023 5:11 pm IST
First phase seat allotment for TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 released
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The first phase of seat allotment for admissions into law courses, the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET 2023) was released on Thursday, November 30. This time, a total of 5912 candidates secured a seat.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Of the lot, 6894 seats were available for admissions under the convener quota while 12,835 candidates exercised web options. However, only 5,912 were allotted seats in the first phase of counselling.

Also Read
JEE Advanced 2024 schedule released; check details

The selected have been directed to pay tuition fees, if applicable, online through credit card debit card or NEFT.

MS Education Academy

After paying the tuition fee, students have to report at the allotted college along with the tuition fee receipt, joining letter and original certificates for physical verification between December 1 and 6.

The final allotment order will be generated after verification of the original certificates. Classes are set to commence from December 4.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 1st December 2023 5:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button