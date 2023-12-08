First session of new Telangana Legislative Assembly on Dec 9

This first assembly session is scheduled for 11:00 AM on the 9th of December, 2023 at the Assembly Hall in Public Gardens.

Published: 8th December 2023 6:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, has officially summoned the third Telangana Legislative Assembly for its inaugural session. This first assembly session is scheduled for 11:00 am on December 9, 2023 at the Assembly Hall in Public Gardens.

“I, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, hereby summon the third Telangana Legislative Assembly to meet for its First Session at 11.00 am on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in the Assembly Hall, Public Gardens, Hyderabad,” a notification issued by Raj Bhawan reads.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandilya has issued an orders prohibiting any assembly or public meeting that may cause disturbance to the public order within a radius of four kilometres of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

This prohibition is in effect from the 6:00 am on December 9 and will continue until the conclusion of the Legislative Assembly and Council sessions.

