First session of new Telangana Legislative Assembly on Dec 9

Hyderabad: Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, has officially summoned the third Telangana Legislative Assembly for its inaugural session. This first assembly session is scheduled for 11:00 am on December 9, 2023 at the Assembly Hall in Public Gardens.

“I, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, hereby summon the third Telangana Legislative Assembly to meet for its First Session at 11.00 am on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in the Assembly Hall, Public Gardens, Hyderabad,” a notification issued by Raj Bhawan reads.

Also Read Telangana issues GO for free bus travel for women, transgenders

Police issue prohibitory order

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandilya has issued an orders prohibiting any assembly or public meeting that may cause disturbance to the public order within a radius of four kilometres of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

This prohibition is in effect from the 6:00 am on December 9 and will continue until the conclusion of the Legislative Assembly and Council sessions.