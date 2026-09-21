Five die during Ganesh celebrations in AP, Telangana

Hyderabad: Five persons died after reportedly suffering cardiac arrests during or following Ganesh immersion celebrations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the past two days, raising concerns over the health risks associated with strenuous dancing, loud DJ music and prolonged participation in processions.

In Telangana’s Nalgonda district, a 34-year-old man, identified as Ramu, collapsed and died during a Ganesh procession in Tirumalagiri mandal on Saturday. Ramu had been dancing during the procession and sat on the steps outside his house when the idol reached his residence. He collapsed a short while later and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In another incident, Kakarlamoodu Yesu collapsed while dancing during a Ganesh immersion procession in Tadepalligudem of Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district on Saturday. Locals rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

On Friday, a woman identified as Shivamma (36) reportedly died of a cardiac arrest during Ganesh immersion celebrations in E. Tandrapadu village of Kurnool rural mandal. She reportedly fell ill amid loud DJ music and later died.

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The same day, Ganesh Goud (23), a resident of Indiranagar in Nandyal district’s Don town, died of a cardiac arrest after participating in Ganesh immersion celebrations and returning home.

Earlier, on Thursday, two persons reportedly died after collapsing while dancing during Ganesh-related celebrations in the erstwhile Anantapur district. In Somandepalli of Sri Sathya Sai district, Srikanth (35) collapsed while participating in a procession with friends. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In another incident, Ashok Kumar (28) collapsed reportedly while dancing to songs played on a microphone near a Ganesh pandal in the State Bank Colony of Gooty in Anantapur district on Wednesday night. He was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead.

Doctors warn against health risks

Medical experts have cautioned that exposure to loud noise, physical exertion, fatigue and inadequate rest may increase health risks, particularly among people with underlying heart conditions.

Doctors have also highlighted the potential dangers of prolonged exposure to high-volume DJ systems, which can produce sound levels exceeding 100 decibels. They advised participants to avoid excessive exertion, stay hydrated, take adequate breaks and seek immediate medical assistance if symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness or dizziness occur.

Despite restrictions and repeated warnings against excessive noise during religious processions, the use of high-powered DJ systems continues in several areas.