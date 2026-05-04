Five held for running LPG refilling racket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gang of five members was arrested on Sunday, May 3, for running an illegal LPG refilling racket in Hyderabad.

The accused were identified as Alle Sai Kumar, D Praveen Kumar, Makadia Ameet Kumar, Dalmova Vineeth Kumar and Pusa Ganesh. The incident came to light after complaints were raised regarding underweight LPG cylinders of 28 kg being sold.

Based on the complaint, the Goshamahal police conducted a raid on an illegal center and arrested the accused. During the raid police learnt that the accused were illegally refiling smaller and commercial cylinders, endangering lives and cheating people.

A gang of five members was arrested on Sunday, May 3, for running an LPG refuelling racket in Hyderabad.



The accused were identified as Alle Sai Kumar, D Praveen Kumar, Makadia Ameet Kumar, Dalmova Vineeth Kumar and Pusa Ganesh. The incident came to light after complaints were… pic.twitter.com/o2MUMrWrXb — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 4, 2026

The police seized six HP domestic cylinders out of which three were fully tampered. Commercial cylinders belonging to HP and Xtra companies and 12 small cylinders from them.

Also Read Hyderabad police seize 111 cylinders in cordon and search operation

The accused were booked under sections 318(4) (cheating), 287 (negligent conduct with fire or combustible materials), 288 (negligent or rash conduct with explosive substances that endangers human life), 125(endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 7 and 9B of the Explosives Act.

Previous incdent

This is not the first time an illegal refueling center has been busted in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad police seized 111 cylinders during a cordon and search operation early on Saturday, April 11, in Mangalhat police limits.

The operation began at 5 am with 200 police personnel searching. During this operation, 10 domestic cylinders, seven commercial cylinders and 94 small cylinders were seized.

According to the police, 15 of the small cylinders were seized from three autorickshaws and 28 two-wheeler riders as they failed to provide valid reasons for carrying them.

Apart from cylinders, 41 litres of beer and eight litres of whiskey were seized from the belt shops (illegal liquor shops).

Following the operation, Golconda Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandra Mohan urged the public to refrain from engaging in any activities contrary to the law and to exercise caution by not harbouring unnecessary illicit substances within their homes.