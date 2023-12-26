Five Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Five Naxalites surrendered before security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, a senior official said.

They were active in the Gangaloor Area Committee of the outlawed Maoist group as militia ‘deputy commander’, Gram Rakashak Dal member, and militia ‘commander’, and involved in several violent incidents in the past, he said.

Also Read Naxalites allegedly involved in blast killing BSF Jawan held

They will be rehabilitated as per the state government’s policy, he said.

The five Naxalites turned themselves in citing disappointment with hollow Maoist ideology and impressed with the state’s rehabilitation policy, the official added.