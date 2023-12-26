Five Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2023 10:49 pm IST
Representative Image

Bijapur: Five Naxalites surrendered before security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

They were active in the Gangaloor Area Committee of the outlawed Maoist group as militia ‘deputy commander’, Gram Rakashak Dal member, and militia ‘commander’, and involved in several violent incidents in the past, he said.

Also Read
Naxalites allegedly involved in blast killing BSF Jawan held

They will be rehabilitated as per the state government’s policy, he said.

MS Education Academy

The five Naxalites turned themselves in citing disappointment with hollow Maoist ideology and impressed with the state’s rehabilitation policy, the official added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2023 10:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button