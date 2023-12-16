Naxalites allegedly involved in blast killing BSF Jawan held

They were nabbed in a forest area in Partapur this morning, a senior police official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 16th December 2023 5:26 pm IST
Naxalites allegedly involved in blast killing BSF Jawan held
Representative image

Raipur: Four Naxalites, who were allegedly involved in the December 14 blast in Partapur area of Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, in which a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed, were arrested on Saturday, police said on Saturday, December 16.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

They were nabbed in a forest area in Partapur this morning, a senior police official said.
Those held were identified as Mukund Narwas (45), Jaggu Ram Anchla (45), Arjun Potai (26), and Dasrath Dugga (35). All of them were allegedly active as Jan militia members of Maoists and natives of Partapur village, he said.

Also Read
AAP appoints Raghav Chadha as party leader in Rajya Sabha

On Thursday, Naxalites triggered a blast near Sadaktola village under Partapur police station limits when a joint team of the BSF and District Force was out patrolling. Head Constable Akhilesh Kumar Rai (45) of the BSF sustained injuries in the explosion and later succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

MS Education Academy

During their interrogation, the four arrested Naxalites admitted to their involvement in the blast incident, the officer said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 16th December 2023 5:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button