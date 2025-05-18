Five Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

At least five Palestinian journalists were killed on Sunday, May 18, in separate Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, bringing the number of journalists killed by Israel since the start of the genocide to more than 222.

The journalists who lost their lives have been identified as:

Abdel Rahman Al-Abadleh

Aziz Al-Hajjar

Ahmad Al-Zinati

Nour Qandil

Khaled Abu Seif

These deadly strikes follow Israel’s announcement of a new military operation in Gaza, dubbed Gideon’s Chariots.

ننعي إلى العلياء (5 صحفيين) تم استهدافهم خلال ساعات الليل من قبل طائرات الاحتلال بمناطق متفرقة من #غزة، بجانب عدد من عائلاتهم وأطفالهم:

1. الشهيد الصحفي: عبد الرحمن العبادلة

2. الشهيدة الصحفية: نور قنديل

3. الشهيد الصحفي: خالد أبو سيف

4. الشهيد الصحفي: عزيز الحجار

5. الشهيد…

In a statement, the Palestinian Journalists Protection Center (PJPC) declared May a “graveyard for journalists”, highlighting the alarming rise in the number of media professionals killed. Some were targeted inside their homes, while others were displaced at the time of the attacks.

The PJPC emphasised that the Israeli occupation is in blatant violation of international humanitarian law, accusing it of systematically targeting journalists to silence Palestinian voices and suppress the truth from reaching the global community.

Israel has turned the month of May, which marks World Press Freedom Day, into a graveyard for journalists in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, May 13, the occupation army admitted to killing wounded journalist Hassan Islayh, in an attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

استشهاد الصحفيين نور قنديل وزوجها الصحفي خالد ابو سيف وطفلتهما واستشهاد الصحفي عزيز الحجار رفقة زوجته واولاده و استشهاد الصحفي عبد الرحمن العبادلة و استشهاد الصحفي أحمد الزيناتي وعائلته وهم من آخر الصحفيين اللذين كانوا باقين احياء



والعدد يرتفع الي ١٠٦ شهيد منذ صلاه الفجر ومئات…

With full backing from the United States, Israel has continued its genocidal assault on Gaza since 7 October 2023. The ongoing aggression has resulted in approximately 174,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, the majority of whom are women and children. More than 11,000 individuals remain missing under the rubble