Five Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

At least five Palestinian journalists were killed on Sunday, May 18, in separate Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, bringing the number of journalists killed by Israel since the start of the genocide to more than 222.
The journalists who lost their lives have been identified as:
- Abdel Rahman Al-Abadleh
- Aziz Al-Hajjar
- Ahmad Al-Zinati
- Nour Qandil
- Khaled Abu Seif
These deadly strikes follow Israel’s announcement of a new military operation in Gaza, dubbed Gideon’s Chariots.
In a statement, the Palestinian Journalists Protection Center (PJPC) declared May a “graveyard for journalists”, highlighting the alarming rise in the number of media professionals killed. Some were targeted inside their homes, while others were displaced at the time of the attacks.
The PJPC emphasised that the Israeli occupation is in blatant violation of international humanitarian law, accusing it of systematically targeting journalists to silence Palestinian voices and suppress the truth from reaching the global community.
On Tuesday, May 13, the occupation army admitted to killing wounded journalist Hassan Islayh, in an attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.
With full backing from the United States, Israel has continued its genocidal assault on Gaza since 7 October 2023. The ongoing aggression has resulted in approximately 174,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, the majority of whom are women and children. More than 11,000 individuals remain missing under the rubble