Five-year-old raped in Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar area; one arrested

The accused has been identified as 30-year-old construction worker.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 3rd December 2024 1:18 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl was raped in Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar area by a construction worker on Sunday, December 1. The incident came to light the next day, Monday.

The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Parmesh Kumar who is a resident of Jawaharnagar. Kumar lured the victim into his house on the pretext of offering eatables and raped her. The accused also threatened the child not to reveal the incident to anybody.

When the girl’s mother noticed changes in her behaviour, she enquired and the girl narrated the ordeal. Based on a complaint, the Jawaharnagar police booked a case and arrested Kumar.

Meanwhile, the child was sent to a hospital for medical examination and later to a facility for mental health support.

