Focus on your studies, we will conduct re-NEET smoothly: Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, June 9, said that measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth and error-free conduct of the NEET-UG re-test on June 21, and appealed to the candidates to focus on their studies.

He also asserted that the government is taking extra precautions this time, from question paper setting to delivery at the examination centres.

After reviewing the preparations at the headquarters of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Pradhan said meetings have been held under the Cabinet secretary, and all the states have been asked to cooperate.

“The NTA is going to conduct the re-NEET on June 21. We have reviewed its preparations several times. I visited the NTA headquarters today to review the preparations,” Pradhan told reporters.

“From the preparation of question papers to ensuring that they reach the examination centres on time, we have taken additional precautions this time,” the minister said.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

Re-examination on June 21

A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

“I have written to the chief ministers of all the states requesting their cooperation. Their support was there earlier as well, and I have requested them to pay even more attention this time,” Pradhan said.

Several states have already held review meetings involving chief secretaries, DGs, district collectors and SPs, with the NTA DG participating in the discussions, the minister said.

Pradhan cited meetings in Bihar and Maharashtra, including one chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and said he also discussed the matter with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Pradhan said the Union home secretary is also expected to hold a review meeting in the coming days and that all concerned agencies are performing their assigned responsibilities.

The Centre last month strengthened the NTA by inducting new officials at the levels of joint secretary, director and deputy director, he said.

“Both experienced and newly inducted officials have been assigned specific responsibilities. Some are handling logistics, some are supervising printing, some are coordinating with the Air Force, some with banks, some with states, while others are verifying software security,” Pradhan said.

NTA to use IAF to transport question papers: Sources

According to sources, the NTA is planning to rope in the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport NEET question papers for the June 21 re-test, as authorities tighten security following the paper leak controversy.

Pradhan also said that agencies, including CERT-In, I4C, the Intelligence Bureau, the CBI, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs are working together to address the cyber-security challenges.

“All these cyber protection agencies have been brought together and put to work,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the arrangements, Pradhan said the re-examination will be conducted across 551 cities through 5,435 centres, including 14 centres outside India.

“All arrangements are being completed. We have taken up this responsibility seriously. The NTA will certainly succeed in conducting the re-examination,” he said.

‘Focus on your studies’

Seeking to reassure the students and parents, the minister urged the candidates to focus on their preparation and not worry about the conduct of the examination.

“We had earlier assured students that we would conduct an error-free examination and I want to assure them once again. We will also ensure that the results are declared on time so that students do not lose valuable learning time,” he said.

“I want to tell the students – focus on your studies. We will conduct the re-NEET smoothly and without errors. Please cooperate with us,” Pradhan added.

On security arrangements, including the possible use of the Air Force, the minister said the issue is being monitored at the highest levels of government.

“Challenges existed earlier and they continue to exist. But all arrangements are in place this time,” he said.

“I have discussed the issue with Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. I will meet the Health Minister JP Nadda this evening. The finance ministry is also monitoring the matter. I am confident that we will fulfil our responsibilities,” Pradhan added.

Local weather conditions will be taken into account

The minister also said that states have been asked to make suitable arrangements, keeping local weather conditions in mind.

“We have asked the states to take all such factors into account. District magistrates, SPs and the district authorities are being instructed to make appropriate arrangements,” he said.

“Our DG is directly interacting with almost all the district collectors. Through chief ministers and state governments, we are identifying areas that may require special attention,” Pradhan added.

On the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG held on May 3 that was cancelled, Pradhan said the CBI is continuing its investigation into the matter.

“The CBI is getting to the root of what went wrong and where. I have complete faith in the CBI,” Pradhan said.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the NEET UG Paper leak case, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "An investigation into this matter is currently underway. The CBI is handling it…We want the CBI to take the strictest possible action against the dozens of individuals… pic.twitter.com/2FG74aO89i — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

“We have requested the agency to take strict action against those found guilty. Their criminal liability should be established, cases should be filed against them and they should face speedy trials in fast-track courts,” he said.

“They should receive exemplary punishment,” the minister added.

Issue receiving attention at highest levels of govt

Pradhan also said that the NTA has been directed to examine legal remedies against the entities that breached contractual obligations.

“Some parties had agreements and commitments with us but breached them and violated our trust. We have directed the NTA to examine the legal aspects and assess whether civil liability cases can be filed against them. Legal advice is being sought on the matter,” he said.

Referring to reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the issue, Pradhan said the matter is receiving attention at the highest levels of government.

“When so many senior leaders of the government are involved, it is because the prime minister himself is concerned about the matter.

“The prime minister wants to reassure the students through these administrative arrangements. The trust of students and parents is important to us.

“The mistakes that occurred earlier will not be repeated. We will conduct the re-examination properly,” Pradhan said.