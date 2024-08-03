Food safety dept raids restaurants near Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Amid rising food safety concerns the food safety department raided restaurants located around the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and found several violations. Yes Bawarchi Multicuisine Restaurant, Airport Bawarchi Restaurant and Hotel Hyderabad Grand which are located near the Hyderabad International Airport were raided on Friday, August 2.

The food safety department has been conducting several surprise raids across restaurants in Hyderabad and different parts of Telangana to ensure that hygiene is maintained at all eateries.

Yes Bawarchi Restaurant

The food safety officials found rat faeces on the racks and floor of this restaurant, located at a prime spot near the Hyderabad airport with a possibility The restaurant management also failed to display the FSSAI license copy in a prominent place. Drinking water provided to the customers was found to have a TDS of 24, much lower than the mandated minimum TDS of 75.

The restaurant also used synthetic food colours which were found in the storage room and discarded. Semi-prepared and raw food articles were not labelled and not covered. Rat faeces were found in the storeroom, indicating a possible infestation.

The windows lacked insect-proof screens, and there were no pest control records or medical fitness certificates for the food handlers. Additionally, there was flaking plaster on the ceiling and uneven, patchy flooring in the kitchen.

Also Read Food safety team raids restaurants in Hyderabad following complaints

Airport Bawarchi Restaurant

The management at the Airport Bawarchi Restaurant in Hyderabad was unable to present pest control records and medical fitness certificates of the food handlers. The kitchen premises lacked insect-proof screens, and food items in the refrigerator and on display were missing labels.

Hotel Hyderabad Grand

At this Hyderabad restaurant, located eight minutes away from the international airport, food articles like red chilli sauce, sweet chilli sauce, coconut milk, rose water, fish masala and thyme were found to be expired.

The following items were found to violate labelling regulations and were therefore discarded on the spot: 20 kg of dust tea and 2 kg of BBQ sauce. Additionally, synthetic food colours were discovered in the store and were also discarded.

At this restaurant also located at a prime location close to Hyderabad airport, some food items were not properly labelled with preparation and use-by dates. The food handlers did not have medical fitness certificates, and there were no water analysis reports available for the RO water.