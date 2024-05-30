Food safety dept targets oil repacking units in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After waves of inspections of restaurants and food joints in Hyderabad and several other places in Telangana, the Task Force team of the Food Safety department conducted inspections in oil repacking units in the Katedn area in the city on May 28, Tuesday.
Three units namely Bhagyanagar Oil Refineries, Kedia Agro and Ambica Oil Industries were inspected and the department found the following violations:
- Windows were found open to the outside environment without proper insect-proof screens and doors are not closed fitted to avoid entry of pests.
- Vehicles intended for transporting raw material and finished goods found without any valid FSSAI license.
- Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers, pest control records and cleaning schedule records for the premises, and Recall Plan documents for the products were not being maintained.
- Food material is not tested through the internal laboratory or through any accredited laboratory (No Records Found).
- A technically qualified person is not employed by the Food Business Operator (FBO). The FBO did not provide headgear, gloves and uniforms/aprons, the department said in a press release.
The department added that the FSSAI licence true copy was displayed at the premises of these units.