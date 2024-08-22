Food safety officials raid restaurants in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The task force team of the food safety department of Telangana inspected more restaurants in Secunderabad to ensure hygiene and quality standards on Tuesday, August 20.
Secret Kitchen, Golden Crown Multicuisine Restaurant in Padarao Nagar and 4M Biryani House in Secunderabad were found to have several violations.
Violations found at restaurants in Secunderabad
At Hotel Sandarshini, food articles stored inside the refrigerator were covered but not labelled properly. Moreover, the kitchen premises were not fitted with an insect-proof screen.
The Golden Crown Multi-cuisine restaurant was found to be working without a valid FSSAI license with several violations of hygiene conditions.
Officers found water stagnation, open dustbins, a lack of insectproofing, a greasy and flaky ceiling, and no pest control records in the restaurant.
Food handlers at the Secunderabad restaurant were found without wearing aprons, hairnets or gloves and were also defaulting their medical fitness certificates. Food items without labels were found to be kept for sale.
While the Secret Kitchen complied with most of the safety standards, officials found water-clogging in the kitchen’s drain and found the kitchen windows without any insect proofing screens. Additionally, the food handlers were found without medical fitness certificates.
One of the most popular restaurants in Secunderabad, 4M Biryani was also raided. While the restaurant had displayed an FSSAI licence and maintained pest control records, some food handlers were found without any hygiene measures such as hairnets, aprons or gloves.
The restaurant’s kitchen premises were found to be open to the outside environment without insect proofing, and semi-prepared food articles were not covered or labelled properly. Dustbins in the restaurant were seen uncovered and flooring was found slippery.