For the sixth time, Lebanon parliament fails to elect President

Beirut: Lebanese parliament failed for the sixth time to elect a president of the republic, because no candidate could obtain two-thirds of the votes of the deputies, Anadolu News Agency reported.

This came during a parliamentary session on Thursday, attended by 112 out of 128 deputies. Blank votes again received the highest count, with 46, while independent MP Michel Moawad received 43.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri set the voting session to elect a new president for the country on November 24.

Also Read Lebanon tennis champion refuses to face Israeli rival

Parliament had previously failed five times to elect the president during sessions on September 29, October 20 and 24, November 3 and 10.

It is noteworthy that the term of former President Michel Aoun ended on the October 31, and Lebanon entered the presidential vacancy stage.

The Lebanese president’s term of office lasts 6 years, not renewable, and he may not be re-elected until 6 years after the end of his first term.

The position of president has been vacant several times since the civil war that took place between 1975 and 1990.