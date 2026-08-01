Forgive me, I’m 15: Protester apologises for anti-PM comments

Video on social media shows a girl booked for using abusive language against PM during the Jantar Mantar student protest apologising with folded hands for her remarks.

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Forgive me, I’m 15: Protester apologises for anti-PM comments
A screen grab of the girl's apology video.

New Delhi: Even as PM Narendra Modi addressed the country in an Instagram video, another video has surfaced on social media showing a girl booked for using abusive language against him during a student protest in Delhi against the NEET paper leak, apologising for her remarks.

In the video widely circulated on Reddit, she can be seen wearing a striped T-shirt.

Speaking in Hindi, she mentions the protest at Delhi’s CP and says, “The protesters were saying a lot of things against the PM, and they kept goading me… I did the same,” she says with folded hands in the video.

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“I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things.”

She adds, “I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can’t even look at myself. Please forgive me.”

She says this should be considered her first and last mistake.

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She says she is so embarrassed that she is not able to even look up.

Siasat.com could not verify the authenticity of the video.

PM’s new video

Meanwhile, in his latest video on Instagram, PM Narendra Modi said on Friday, July 31, that while the protesters abused him and didn’t spare his mother, he wanted to forgive them.

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“Abuses never solve anything,” he said, urging society to guide instead of punishing those who had gone astray.

“Mistakes are made in childhood, and childhood also provides an opportunity to correct those mistakes. That is what being young is about,” he said in the video.

“I want to forgive them. I request society also to accept what I am saying,” he said. “Abuses never solve anything. Let us guide those who have lost their way. Let us work together. Let us work for Bharat.”

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