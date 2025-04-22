Former Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief arrested for harassment of actress

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Police arrested senior IPS officer and former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu on Tuesday in the case related to alleged wrongful detention and harassment of a Mumbai-based actress.

The CID arrested the suspended IPS officer in Hyderabad. He was being taken to Vijayawada.

Anjaneyulu is one of three senior IPS officers suspended for their alleged involvement in the wrongful detention and harassment of Kadambari Jethwani when the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was in power.

On September 15, 2024, the state government suspended Anjaneyulu, the then Director General of Police, Intelligence, Kanthi Rana Tata, the then Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada and Vishal Gunni, then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vijayawada).

They allegedly acted under political pressure and arrested the actress and her parents, bypassing laid-down procedures and protocol.

This followed a complaint by Jethwani against YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar and the police officers.

The actress was arrested on a forgery and extortion complaint filed by Vidyasagar in February 2024 when the YSR Congress Party was in power.

The case was registered at Ibrahimpatnam police station under NTR district for allegedly forging property documents, extorting money from Vidyasagar and cheating him.

The actress and her parents were arrested in Mumbai by a team of Andhra Police officers. The police team was led by the then Vijayawada Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vishal Guni.

After the TDP-led coalition came to power, the actress submitted a formal complaint to NTR Police Commissioner S. V. Rajasekhar Babu, alleging that senior police officials conspired with Vidyasagar to target her and her family.

Jethwani lodged a complaint that a false case was registered against her by using forged documents and that she was mentally and physically harassed.

Vidyasagar, who is also said to be a film producer, was named accused number one in the case, registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Anjaneyulu, who was named the second accused in the case, was considered close to then Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to the complaint, the actor and her elderly parents were picked up from Mumbai and brought to Vijayawada without prior notice or due process. The family was allegedly subjected to humiliation and had to spend over 40 days in judicial custody.

Jethwani also met Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha in September to request protection for herself and her family.

She claimed that a false case was fabricated against her to coerce her into withdrawing a complaint of sexual assault she had lodged against a prominent corporate executive in Mumbai.