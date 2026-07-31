Former BRS MLA booked for rape in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MLA Rega Kanta Rao has been booked in Hyderabad for allegedly raping a woman in 2022.

The police action took place on Sunday, July 26.

The woman approached the Panjagutta police station and filed a complaint stating that the former Pinapaka MLA had taken money from her on the pretext of investment in real estate. She also alleged that Rao had sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Panjagutta police said, “The incident occurred in 2022, when the MLA had allegedly taken money from the woman on the pretext of investment.”

A case has been registered under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for a false promise of marriage, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the former legislator has approached the Telangana High Court, seeking to quash the complaint. He has called the charges against him ‘baseless’.