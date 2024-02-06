Former CM KCR to visit Telangana bhavan for BRS meet today

He will address BRS's cadre to fight against the Congress government's stance on handing over the outlets of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects to the Krishna River Management Board.

Photo of Mayank Tiwari Mayank Tiwari Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th February 2024 1:28 pm IST
BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: After two months of hiatus, chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will speak at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) headquarters at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Febuaury 6.

He last came to the party office during the induction of leaders before the Assembly elections. After the election results, KCR collapsed on his farm and underwent hip replacement surgery.

He has recovered and recently took oath as an MLA.

