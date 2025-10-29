Former Kerala minister visits Hyderabad eatery threatened by Bajrang Dal

Hyderabad: Former Kerala minister PK Sreemathy visited Kerala Thattukada, the restaurant near the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), and took stock of how the restaurant was shut down by a mob led by Bajrang Dal cow vigilantes on October 24.

The restaurant was targeted by the right-wing groups after a Gau Rakshak named Sonu Singh alias Prashanth was allegedly shot by Ibrahim, a cattle trader, at Rampally village of Pocharam municipality in Medchal Malkajgiri district on October 22.

Speaking with Siasat.com, Sreemathy said that the intent of Bajrang Dal was apparently to create fear among the religious minorities.

She pointed out how Bajrang Dal activists targeted nuns in Chhattisgarh in a similar manner recently.

“I found out that Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad young section came here and tried to attack this quarter, but the people are all very vigilant and the police also acted properly. That is why they arrested them and remanded. We hope they will never come,” she said.

Santosh, coordinator for the Kerala comrades in Hyderabad, felt that the Bajrang Dal members apparently didn’t have the guts to do the same in the old city of Hyderabad, the reason why they tried to target the vulnerable Christians, who have been running the restaurant.

Around 20 persons were booked for trespassing and threatening the staff of Kerala Thattukada. They were all arrested by the Osmania University police, and are presently lodged at the Cherlapalli Central Prison.

Sreemathy, a retired head teacher, served as the health and family welfare minister from 2006 to 2011 in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala led by VS Achuthanandan.

She also served as the Lok Sabha MP from Kannur segment from 2014 to 2019. She is the state secretary of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), the women’s wing of CPI (M).