Four arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad’s Jummerat Bazaar

The main accused Vicky was sourcing the ganja from some persons in Andhra Pradesh and selling it in Hyderabad, officials said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2026 5:22 pm IST
Excise department arrests four for drug peddling in Hyderabad's Jummerat Bazaar
Excise department arrests four for drug peddling in Hyderabad's Jummerat Bazaar

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department, on Saturday, February 7, conducted a house raid and arrested four persons in Hyderabad’s Old City area. As many as 5.24 kilograms of ganja were seized.

According to an official of the department, on a tip-off, the Special Task Force team raided the house of Vikas Singh alias Vicky, located at the Jummerat Bazaar area, and found the drug concealed in a bag and kept in a room.

“Vicky was sourcing the ganja from some persons in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 2000 a kilogram. After bringing it to the city, he was packing the ganja in small sachets and selling 30 grams for Rs 1500 to customers,” said the official.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The accused have been identified as Vikas Singh, Mithilal Singh, Akash Singh and Vishal Singh. Four others involved in the case are absconding. Four motorcycles and five mobile phones were also seized during the raid.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2026 5:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button