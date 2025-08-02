Four held for Rs 3 crore investment scam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested four people including a Hyderabad based software engineer for an investment scam worth Rs 3 crore.

On June 28, the victim, a Hyderabad-based businessman, approached the TGCSB and filed a complaint stating that on April 14, he was added to a WhatsApp group titled “SMC Global Securities” by two persons identified as Anu Prita and Ajay. On June 19, the victim was persuaded to subscribe Initial Public Offering (IPO) and was forced to pay Rs 3 crore for share allocation.

The fraudsters assured the businessman that the money could be withdrawn at any time. Believing them, the businessman transferred the amount in 16 transactions to various accounts. Although he was allowed to withdraw Rs 10,000, his account balance became negative.

Upon investigation, the TGCSB found that Rs 77 lakh belonging to the victim were transferred to a bank account in Kerala.