Four of a family die by suicide in Andhra Pradesh

According to police, a goldsmith along with his wife and three daughters attempted suicide at their house in Anakapalli town on Thursday night.

Visakhapatnam: Four members of a family died in an alleged suicide pact while a fifth member was battling for life in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district.

According to police, a goldsmith along with his wife and three daughters attempted suicide at their house in Anakapalli town on Thursday night. They allegedly consumed cyanide.

Shiva Ramakrishna (40), his wife Madhavi (38), daughters Vaishnavi (16) and Laxmi (13) died before they could be shifted to hospital. The couple’s youngest daughter Kusumapriya was admitted to Anakapalli government hospital and her condition was stated to be critical.

Hailing from Tenali in Guntur district, Ramakrishna along with his family had shifted to Anakapalli one-and-a-half years ago and was working in a shop.

The family is suspected to have taken the extreme step due to financial problems. Locals said the goldsmith was burdened by loans.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

