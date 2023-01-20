Francoise Bettencourt tops list of 10 richest women in the world

The granddaughter of L’Oreal founder Francoise Bettencourt Meyers once again topped the list of the 10 richest women in the world. Most of the billionaires on the list are not only growing their businesses but also focusing on philanthropic activities.

These women who belong to various industries including cosmetics, retail, pharmaceutical, etc are also on the list of the top 100 billionaires in the world.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is a French businesswoman and her current net worth as per Forbes is $81.6 billion.

Apart from being the richest woman in the world, she is on the list of the top 10 billionaires across the globe.

Bettencourt Meyers and her family own around 33 percent shares in L’Oreal and she is currently the chairwoman of the company. She became the heiress in 2017 after the demise of her mother Liliane Bettencourt.

Mother of two children, Meyers resides in Paris, France. Globally, she is the 10th richest person.

List of richest women in the world

In the list of richest women in the world, are from the United States of America (USA), .

Following is the list of 10 women billionaires

Name Net worth Country Francoise Bettencourt Meyers $81.6 billion France Julia Koch $59.1 billion United States Alice Walton $57.7 billion United States Jacqueline Mars $38.3 billion United States Miriam Adelson $34.3 billion United States Gina Rinehart $29.0 billion Australia MacKenzie Scott $27.8 billion United States Susanne Klatten $26.6 billion Germany Iris Fontbona $24.1 billion Chile Abigail Johnson $21.5 billion United States

Savitri Jindal: Richest woman in India

With a net worth of $18 billion, Savitri Jindal is the richest woman in India. She is the 91st richest person in the world.

She is the chairperson of the Jindal Group whose interests are steel, power, cement, infrastructure, etc.

Her net worth climbed from $4.8 billion in 2020 to $17.7 billion in 2022.