Francoise Bettencourt tops list of 10 richest women in the world

The granddaughter of L’Oreal founder Francoise Bettencourt Meyers once again topped the list of the 10 richest women in the world. Most of the billionaires on the list are not only growing their businesses but also focusing on philanthropic activities.
These women who belong to various industries including cosmetics, retail, pharmaceutical, etc are also on the list of the top 100 billionaires in the world.
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is a French businesswoman and her current net worth as per Forbes is $81.6 billion.
Apart from being the richest woman in the world, she is on the list of the top 10 billionaires across the globe.
Bettencourt Meyers and her family own around 33 percent shares in L’Oreal and she is currently the chairwoman of the company. She became the heiress in 2017 after the demise of her mother Liliane Bettencourt.
Mother of two children, Meyers resides in Paris, France. Globally, she is the 10th richest person.
List of richest women in the world
Following is the list of 10 women billionaires
|Name
|Net worth
|Country
|Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
|$81.6 billion
|France
|Julia Koch
|$59.1 billion
|United States
|Alice Walton
|$57.7 billion
|United States
|Jacqueline Mars
|$38.3 billion
|United States
|Miriam Adelson
|$34.3 billion
|United States
|Gina Rinehart
|$29.0 billion
|Australia
|MacKenzie Scott
|$27.8 billion
|United States
|Susanne Klatten
|$26.6 billion
|Germany
|Iris Fontbona
|$24.1 billion
|Chile
|Abigail Johnson
|$21.5 billion
|United States
Savitri Jindal: Richest woman in India
With a net worth of $18 billion, Savitri Jindal is the richest woman in India. She is the 91st richest person in the world.
She is the chairperson of the Jindal Group whose interests are steel, power, cement, infrastructure, etc.
Her net worth climbed from $4.8 billion in 2020 to $17.7 billion in 2022.