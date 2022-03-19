Free coaching for govt job aspirants at Siddipet: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Friday announced that the state government has taken initiatives to provide free coaching for government job aspirants in Siddipet district.

The decision was arrived at in view of chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) announcing 91,000 job vacancies during the recently concluded budget session of the Telangana assembly.

Addressing a gathering of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) youth wing members at Narayanraopet Mandal, the minister urged the youth wing leaders to spread awareness regarding the job notifications. He further stated that the center is already providing tuition for sub-inspector and constable exams.

The minister urged the attendees to take admission at the coaching center, adding that experts would be roped in from different fields to coach the aspirants. Rao took a dig at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) which expressed surprise when KCR announced 91,000 vacancies. He said that the state unit of the BJP, headed by Bandi Sanjay remains silent over government job vacancies at the central level.

Free coaching centers for job aspirants:

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on March 14 inaugurated a free coaching center at Peerzadiguada for job aspirants.

The inauguration is a step to help job aspirants to prepare for interviews following chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s announcement of 90,000 jobs during the ongoing budget session.

The Center will prepare the job aspirants for three to four months and also provide food for free.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, IT minister KT Rama Rao praised the efforts of the labour minister Malla Reddy who has set up the center. He urged students to avail the services of the newly established center and the online platform T -SAT.

The minister also stated that the government is also getting companies on board and also encouraging start-ups.