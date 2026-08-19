Free police training for unemployed youth in Nizamabad

This comes as part of a broader push by Telangana police units to support unemployed youth ahead of the state's ongoing recruitment exams.

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Telangana State Police uniform with badge and lanyard on a police officer.
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Hyderabad: Unemployed youth in Nizamabad, Armoor and Bodhan divisions preparing for police constable and sub-inspector recruitment exams can now sign up for a free training programme launched by the Nizamabad Police Commissionerate.

Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya, IPS, announced the initiative in a departmental notification, inviting eligible candidates from all three divisions to apply.

A screening test to shortlist candidates will be held across the three divisions on August 23, from 10 am to 1 pm. Those selected will undergo free coaching from September 1 to October 31, with study material provided at no cost.

Subhan Bakery

The move comes days after Adilabad district police announced a similar free coaching drive for constable and SI aspirants, part of a broader push by Telangana police units to support unemployed youth ahead of the state’s ongoing recruitment exams.

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