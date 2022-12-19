Freedom Hyderabad 10K run held with 4.8K participants

Hyderabad: The 18th edition of the Freedom Hyderabad 10K Run marathon was held at Necklace Road on Sunday, featuring nearly 5000 people.



People from all walks of life including fitness enthusiasts, and amateur and professional runners turned up in the wee hours to participate in the run considered to be among the oldest in the country.



The run began and ended at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, as participants sprinted along the Hussainsagar lake to finish the marathon.

The Freedom Hyderabad foundation members including Bosco, Anil, Shivani Maapudi, Pranav CEO of ACT Fibernet, and Srikant Naik State Head-PPL flagged off the run.



The registered participants included Ayyappa devotees, who turned up in their black attire, senior citizens, mothers along with their infants, a large number of women of all age groups, members of different voluntary organisations who ran for a cause, and a large group of personnel from the armed forces.

Also Read Hyderabad man kills step-daughter for talking over phone at night

The run was organised into three categories that included a 10K for elite serious runners, a 5K fun run, and a 10K in the open category, especially meant for novice and intermediate amateur runners.

Emmy Chepkoech stood first by finishing the 10K in 37.39 minutes followed by Richie Rai (45.39 minutes) and Sunima Dila (51.11 minutes), in the elite women’s section.



While the men’s elite category saw Kamini Isaac Kihara taking the first position completing the run in 30.14 mins followed by Vineet at 30.37 mins and Naveen at 31 mins as winners.

Winners in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions received a cash prize of Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.