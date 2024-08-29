French prez opens Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with star-studded event

French President Emmanuel Macron officially opened the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games during a colourful opening ceremony held at the iconic Place de la Concorde square on Wednesday evening. August 28.

The event, which will run until September 8, 2024, welcomed over 4,400 athletes from 184 countries. who paraded along the famous Champs-Élysées avenue before gathering at the central square.

The Paralympic Games opening ceremony drew a crowd of over 60,000 spectators. This setup mirrored the recent conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The ceremony directed by Thomas Jolly, featured musical performances, artistic displays, fireworks, and cultural and historical highlights of France.

The opening ceremony was attended by Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Vice President Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, and several other officials from Paralympic sports worldwide, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to host first version of Olympic Games for e-sports in 2025

Saudi Paralympic athletes Abdulrahman Alqurashi and Ghaliah Alanazi carried the Saudi flag during the parade of nations.

Alqurashi and Alanazi expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to carry the flag, describing it as an unforgettable moment. They both aspire to achieve success and win medals at the Paralympic Games.