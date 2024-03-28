Fresh petition filed in UP court to declare Taj Mahal as Shiva temple

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 9:01 am IST
Taj Mahal entry fee
Taj Mahal [File photo]

Agra: A fresh petition has been filed in an Agra court in Uttar Pradesh seeking the declaration of the Taj Mahal as Tejo Mahalaya, a Hindu temple.

The petition, filed on Wednesday, has called for a halt to all Islamic activities and any other practices not suitable for a place of worship.

Also Read
Tourist stopped from offering ‘namaz’ at Taj Mahal

The matter is scheduled to be heard on April 9. Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh has filed the suit as the patron of Shree Bhagwan Shree Tejo Mahadev and as the president of Yogeshwar Shree Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sangh Trust and Kshatriya Shaktipeeth Vikas Trust.

MS Education Academy

The petitioner cited various historical books to support his claim that the structure has a history predating its recognition as the Taj Mahal.

Repeatedly, several petitions have been filed demanding the declaration of the Taj Mahal as the Shiva temple. Some of these petitions have been dismissed, while others are still pending.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 9:01 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button