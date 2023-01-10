FTCCI to open skill development centre in Hyderabad

The centre aims to develop skills in 20,000 people in a year at an affordable fee.

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) will be opening a skill centre, the first of its kind by an industry association in Telangana.

The 106-year-old service sector will support new-age manufacturing and is one of the most vibrant regional chambers to come out with a skill centre.

Housed on the second floor of the FTCCI building in Red Hills, it is spread over 2000 sft with two classrooms to train 40 each.

The centre aims to develop skills in 20,000 people in a year at an affordable fee with tailor-made programmes to suit the changing needs of the industry from time to time.

Known as FTCCI Pokarna skill centre, it will be formally inaugurated by IAS, principal secretary, of industries and commerce Jayesh Ranjan, and IAS, commissioner, of college education, the government of Telangana Navin Mittal.

President Anil Agarwal, senior VP Meela Jayadev, and VP of FTCCI, Suresh Kumar Singhal, will also be present on the occasion.

“Skill development is crucial to the new-age manufacturing and services sectors. Manufacturing is one of the most important and crucial sectors in our state with immense potential for employment generation”, said a press note.

It further said, “Unfortunately, skilled manpower is always scarce in this sector. With new-age, digital technologies disrupting the industry, skilling the manpower along with the changing times in the evolving technologies has become mandatory to cater to the requirements of a skilled workforce in this sector.”

FTCCI also plans to enter MoUs with several organisations on the day of the inauguration to facilitate practical and hands-on training for those who are groomed in the skill development Centre.

FTCCI proposes to organize the programs in the following areas –

  1. Export/Import Management
  2. Global Logistics & Supply Chain Management
  3. Cargo Operations
  4. Energy Management
  5. HR Management
  6. Financial Management, Finance for non-Finance Managers
  7. Digital Marketing, Industry 4.0
  8. IT – Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence
  9. Laws – Business Laws, Cyber Laws, Intellectual Property
  10. Wealth Management – Stock Markets & Mutual Funds
  11. Business Skills, Communication Skills, Sales & Marketing
  12. Hospitality & Service Management, Hotel & Tourism
  13. Retail Management
  14. Efficient HVAC Systems, Mobile Repairing
  15. Fire and Safety Management
  16. Construction Skill Development
  17. Organic Farming
  18. Taxation – GST, Direct Tax
  19. Entrepreneurship Development Program
  20. Certificate Program in Foreign Languages

The list is not final and keeps on adding more as per the industry requirement.

MSMEs are the backbone of the economy and a skill development centre on the lines FTCCI planned is the need of the hour to help the industry embrace new-age technologies and be globally competitive units.

