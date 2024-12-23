Fulfil promises to farmers: Kharge to Modi govt

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the Modi government to not do “further injustice” to farmers through its “anti-farmer” policies and fulfil its old promises.

Kharge paid tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, which is marked as Kisan Diwas.

“Farmers make India, they are the pride of the country. Warm wishes to all farmer sisters and brothers and farm labourers on Kisan Diwas. Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, who fought for the farmers of the country, on his birth anniversary,” Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

किसान ही हिन्दुस्तान है, देश का अभिमान है।



सभी किसान बहन-भाइयों को, खेत-मज़दूरों को किसान दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



देश के किसानों के लिए संघर्षरत रहे, भूतपूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन।



आशा है कि मोदी सरकार अपनी ज़िद और किसान-विरोधी… pic.twitter.com/mSGHfoI5SB — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 23, 2024

“It is hoped that the Modi government will not do further injustice to our farmers through its stubbornness and anti-farmer policies and will implement its old promises,” the Congress president said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also greeted farmers on Kisan Diwas.

“Respectful salute to all the food providers of the country, whose hard work makes our country prosperous. We are grateful for this great contribution of the farmers and are always ready to protect their rights and respect,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X