‘Future to Table’: Saudi’s NEOM launches food company ‘Topian’

Riyadh: NEOM, the 500 billion-dollar futuristic city being built in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has announced the launch of its new food company, ‘Topian’.

Topian seeks to redefine food production, distribution, and consumption.

It will rely on developing sustainable and innovative solutions across five pillars

Climate-proof agriculture

Regenerative aquaculture

Novel foods

Personalised nutrition

Sustainable food supply chains

Topian, established with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture’s support, aligns with the kingdom’s Vision 2030, a NEOM statement on Sunday, December 10.

The company plans to promote collaboration between scientists, industry, and innovators through its ‘Future to Table’ concept, aiming to revolutionize current food systems.

“As a wholly owned subsidiary of NEOM, Topian is fully aligned with NEOM’s commitment to providing high-quality food products to the market and promoting food security and sustainability while contributing to the kingdom’s self-sufficiency objectives and long-term economic goals,” said Juan Motamayor, chief executive of Topian.

Topian has formed strategic partnerships with local and international organizations that share its commitment to reshaping the future of food, NEOM said.

It has signed agreements with various organizations, including King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Tabuk University, Tabuk Fish Company, BlueNalu, Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects, and Cargill.

“We look forward to working closely with investors, partners, and food industry experts to turn ambitious ideas into reality, supporting economic diversification in the kingdom and aligned with Saudi Vision 2030,” said Nadhmi Al-Nasr, chief executive of Neom.