Gang steals Rs 7 lakh from ATMs in Telangana’s Khammam district

Police says suspects had discovered a technical glitch in the cash-dispensing system of the ATM machines, further investigations are underway

Screengrab from the CCTV footage released by police

Hyderabad: An inter-state gang of robbers recently targeted DCC Bank ATMs at several places in the Khammam district and stole around Rs 7 lakh.

The theft took place on July 1 from 9 am to 12 noon at Wyra and Tallada mandals of Khammam district. According to the Wyra police sub-inspector (SI) Meda Prasad, a gang of eight members stole 6.96 lakh from the bank’s ATMs in the district. The robbers exploited some technical lapse in these ATM machines to steal money, he added.

The case came to light when the manager of the Wyra branch got suspicious while depositing cash in the ATMs as there was a difference in amount. Subsequently, he checked the CCTV footage.

As per preliminary investigations, the suspects tricked the cash-dispensing systems. Apparently, they had discovered that there was a technical glitch in the ATM machines. They inserted an ATM card to take out cash. When the machine was counting the money, they switched off the machine. When it was turned back on, it dispensed the cash without deducting it from the balance.

The bank official further said the suspects had made 30 such transactions using at least 17 ATM cards. Based on the complaints filed by the bank officials, cases have been filed in Tallada and Wyra .

Further investigations into the cases are underway, police said.

