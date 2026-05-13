Mumbai: From serving couture glamour to becoming the centre of a heated internet debate, Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Film Festival 2026 appearance is currently one of the most talked-about celebrity moments online.

While fans initially celebrated her elegant red carpet debut at the prestigious festival, viral videos from the event have now sparked mixed reactions across social media, with many claiming the actress was seemingly ignored by international photographers during her big moment.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt made her glamorous appearance at the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival on May 12 wearing a custom coral silk couture gown by British designer Tamara Ralph.

However, what grabbed even more attention than her outfit was a now-viral video from the red carpet. In the clip circulating widely online, Alia is seen confidently walking the iconic Cannes carpet, smiling brightly, waving at the crowd and blowing flying kisses while posing for cameras.

Alia Bhatt ignored at Cannes 2026?

Social media users were quick to point out that several photographers standing in the background appeared more focused on other celebrities nearby, leading to discussions online about whether the actress was being overlooked at the international event.

Soon after the videos surfaced, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. While some fans defended Alia and praised her confidence and elegance, others brutally trolled the actress and linked the moment to the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood.

One user wrote, “I feel nepotism may bring opportunities, but real respect comes from talent and hard work. That’s why self-made actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas earned global recognition.”

Another commented, “Reality check out of nepotism following country.”

A third user mocked the situation by writing, “Wahan paid paparazzi nahi honge,” while another sarcastically added, “She thought she is going for KJO party.”

Despite the online criticism, many fans also pointed out that Cannes red carpets are often crowded with multiple global celebrities and photographers constantly shift focus depending on the event flow. Several supporters praised Alia for carrying herself confidently and not letting the atmosphere affect her public appearance.

another major alia bhatt serve at cannes 2026… she really represents india in the most beautiful way every single time 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wVkStC6ueY — ‎ً (@softiealiaa) May 13, 2026

Meanwhile, during her third outing at the French Riviera, Alia Bhatt attended the Bharat Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, where she unveiled the poster and creative vision for the 57th International Film Festival of India alongside filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Dressed in an elegant ivory corset saree, the actress chose understated sophistication over dramatic fashion statements.